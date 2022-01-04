WATCH: Suspects Attack NYC Burger King Employee over Food Delay

Two suspects attacked a Burger King worker in Brooklyn recently over an alleged delay regarding their food order, authorities stated Monday.

The suspects initially complained their food was taking too long to prepare before the argument became physical at the restaurant chain on Linden Boulevard in Brownsville at approximately 6:15 p.m. on December 4, police told the New York Post.

Two men attack Brooklyn Burger King worker over food delay https://t.co/n39rI0N5pe pic.twitter.com/hP8esnEfrb — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2022

The NYPD shared surveillance footage Tuesday showing a suspect wearing a black hoodie jump over the counter.

Moments later, he appeared to struggle with a person behind the counter while another suspect appeared to hit the person in the face:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

One of the men reportedly flashed a knife, according to police.

Employees intervened and separated the individuals before the first suspect jumped back over the counter and walked away.

The pair left the restaurant and were last seen on Powell Street, the Post article said.

Authorities said the victim received treatment at the scene from EMS workers.

Police were still searching for the suspects as of early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the city experienced an increase in nearly every category of major crime last year, going back to levels not seen in the past five years, according to NYPD data.

The Post reported Monday:

The tally for major crime — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto — topped 100,000 incidents for the first time since 2016. Felony assaults surpassed 22,000 incidents for the first time since 2001, according to police data that also showed a 9.8 percent jump from 2020. Another pandemic crime trend, stolen cars, was up 15 percent from 2020 and reached levels not seen since 2010. And for the first time in a decade, murders neared 500 last year — which closed out with 486 slayings, compared to 468 the year prior.

In addition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently witnessed a fight and dialed 911 to report it during his first commute to City Hall as mayor.