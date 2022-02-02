Louisiana Sheriff: Woman’s Body Found in Storage Container

Authorities in Louisiana say they have identified three persons of interest after locating a woman’s body that was stuffed in a plastic storage container in a pickup truck.

The storage container, which held the body of Crystal Scott, was discovered Friday evening in an abandoned pickup truck at a property on Rue De Le Bois Road in Gonzales, Louisiana, WBRZ reports, citing the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO). Officials say Scott’s body was found by someone who was looking for valuables in the truck.

Sheriff Bobby Webre with the APSO said that the body did not show signs of trauma, though somebody moved it there.

“Investigators said it appeared she died of an overdose and that her body was likely dumped there ‘out of fear,'” WBRZ reports.

The APSO said toxicology results show Scott had fentanyl in her system, but it is unclear if it was a lethal amount of the drug, per WBRZ.

“Whoever she was with, whether that person gave her drugs or did something sinister, that person moved the body there. And that’s what we need to get down, find the facts as to how it happened, why it happened and when it happened,” Webre said.

Webre noted that four people who either lived at or frequented the residence were present at the address when the body was discovered. “We did interview them – all four – and that’s where we got most of our preliminary information,” he explained in a Facebook update.

The sheriff’s office named the three people of interest as Sedrick Credit, Ladarrius Alverez, and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux, WAFB reports.

Credit and Simoneaux were the last individuals seen with Scott, and Alvarez is her supposed ex-boyfriend, according to WBRZ. As of Wednesday, APSO was still looking for Credit and Simoneaux.

It is unclear if any of the persons of interest were among the four who were interviewed at the residence.

“The detectives are not leaving any stone unturned … It’s just a matter of finding video evidence, forensic evidence, more people of interest in this case,” Webre said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding Scott’s death to submit a tip by calling the APSO at 225-621-4636, by texting 847411 to the office’s anonymous tip line, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).