Chilling surveillance footage from Seattle caught the moment a homeless man with a long criminal history used a baseball bat to crack a female Amazon worker in the head, police say.

The attack occurred on January 31 in the 200 block of Cedar Street in the Belltown neighborhood, and police were called to the area at 6:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department blotter.

Warning: Disturbing video below. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Wantez Tulloss, a prolific offender, is accused of hitting this random woman in the head with a bat. He takes a full swing. She's now suffering skull fractures that require significant surgery. He got a slice of pizza after the attack. This is what Seattle has become. pic.twitter.com/dc8yJ8TAqP — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 8, 2022

Police say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Wantez Tulloss, randomly attacked the woman, an Amazon worker, from behind, using a baseball bat to crack her in the head, KTTH’s Jason Rantz reported. Following the attack, police say he purchased a slice of pizza.

This is him. KOMO-TV pulled his mug shot from a previous arrest. pic.twitter.com/JjqVCnRTc2 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 8, 2022

The victim was briefly knocked unconscious. Once on scene, police discovered she was bleeding from an ear, and court documents say she suffered multiple fractures to her skull and will require “significant surgery” for her injuries, the outlet reported.

“When he saw the victim, a person he did not know, he put the bags down so he could swing with both hands, prosecutors said,” per KCPQ.

Tulloss lives in transitional housing and was arrested after an officer spotted him with his case manager, KTTH reported.

Tulloss was booked on February 1 and charged with first-degree assault, online court records show. His bail was set at $150,000. He remains in jail and has a lengthy criminal history, according to KTTH. His rap sheet “includes first-degree robbery, theft, assault, and three violations of domestic violence no-contact order,” Rantz wrote.