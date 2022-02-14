A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at other drivers during four separate road rage incidents since the end of December.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced in a tweet Monday that Emmanuel Bullard was apprehended for the four incidents, which all involved a black Mercedes Benz Sedan and took place in East Orange County, WFTV reports.

ARRESTED: 19 year-old Emanuel Bullard was arrested for the four road rage incidents in Orange County since 12/27. Great job by our detectives and deputies getting this menace off our roads! pic.twitter.com/ouWa3k06Gw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 14, 2022

He faces four counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Last week, the OCSO released footage of the vehicle requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. “He is a menace and needs to be stopped,” the sheriff’s office said.

RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Someone in a black Mercedes, possibly a C250, has been shooting at vehicles in four road rage incidents in east Orange County since 12/27. He is a menace and needs to be stopped Please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 with any info. There is a $1,000 reward pic.twitter.com/88572tZ9yX — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 11, 2022

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Friday, but the suspect fled, a criminal complaint says, according to WESH. An anonymous citizen later provided law enforcement, and deputies found the vehicle parked on Bonneville Drive, ClickOrlando reports. The OCSO executed a search warrant, and Bullard ran off into the woods before surrendering, an affidavit says. While in the patrol car, he allegedly admitted to shooting at a vehicle that nearly hit him.

“Emanuel was able to provide descriptive details of the incident, which only the persons involved would know,” the report says.

One incident occurred on January 28 at an Orange County gas station, WESH reports.

Video shows alleged suspect Bullard following a pickup truck into the gas station’s parking lot before reversing onto Dean Road as a person exits the pickup. The footage allegedly shows the suspect lowering the Mercedes’ window and opening fire. An affidavit states that Bullard shot multiple times and struck another vehicle in the process, according to ClickOrlando.

In a previous incident near State Road 408 and Crystal Lake, a victim said they almost hit the Mercedes, and the suspect began to yell, an affidavit states. The victim attempted to pass Bullard, who allegedly began firing at the vehicle, striking it six times. The date of the incident is unclear.

Another road rage incident occurred on January 21 in the vicinity of East Colonial Drive and Goldenrod Road, ClickOrlando reports. The victim stated that the Mercedes sped behind their car, which prompted the victim to “brake check” the suspect, an affidavit says. The Mercedes allegedly sped up to drive next to the vehicle, an argument ensued, and Bullard allegedly opened fire.

The initial alleged road rage shooting occurred on December 27, in the vicinity of State Road 417 and Curry Ford Road, ClickOrlando reports. The victim said she was almost involved in a rear-end crash with a speeding black car, which prompted her to move her vehicle. “According to an affidavit, the victim said the suspect’s vehicle pulled in front of hers, and a man pointed a gun outside the passenger window and shot four times. The victim swerved to the side of the road and called law enforcement,” the outlet reports.