Eight Violent Attacks in NYC Subway over Weekend

Eight violent attacks in the New York City subway were reported over the weekend after Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced a flat or slight decrease to police funding.

The attacks varied in kind. No deaths occurred, some victims were hospitalized, and few arrests were made, according to the New York Times. The attacks included a 31-year-old man stabbed for asking another to quit smoking, and a 30-year-old woman hit in the face with a metal pipe. Another was a robbery and stabbing of a 45-year-old man by three individuals.

While the Democrat Party has been preaching tolerance, inclusion, and open-mindedness under the guise of bail reform, crime in the Democrat-controlled city has reached a boiling point. Yet Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is leading a soft on crime approach, predicated on “fairness” and “safety.” CNN reported:

Among the crimes Bragg said his office would not prosecute: marijuana misdemeanors, including selling more than three ounces; not paying public transportation fare; trespassing except a fourth degree stalking charge, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in certain cases, and prostitution.

As a result of Bragg’s approach, crime has not been safe or fair but has increased. The city’s subway is no exception. According to the Times, [i]n 2021, the rate of violent crimes per million riders was significantly higher than in 2019, with robberies and assaults having risen sharply, even as ridership lagged well below prepandemic levels. Felony assaults in particular were up nearly 25 percent, despite the drop in ridership.”

The crime surge comes after Mayor Adams has refused to increase the NYPD’s budget. He acknowledged last week “there may be a slight decrease in the next few months, but it’s basically going to remain flat.”

Adams campaigned for mayor against other radical, soft on crime Democrats, who supported defunding the police. Adams, however, touted the police should not be defunded.

Adams’ tough-on-crime platform was reportedly one of the reasons he won the mayorship in November. But the crime rate has increased in 2022. Breitbart News reported:

According to the publication, which analyzed NYPD crime statistics, 72 out of NYC’s 77 police precincts have seen crime rise this year. Only five are at 2021 levels or have dropped below last year’s rates. The 110th Precinct located in Elmhurst, Queens, has seen the largest increase in crime as of Sunday, “with a more than 142 percent increase over last year,” the report states. […] The 26th Precinct in Harlem has seen the second highest crime rate increase, NYPD reporting a 122 percent spike in incidents this year. The jump is largely due to an increase in assaults, grand larceny, and burglaries.

