Police in New Orleans arrested four minors connected to a fatal carjacking that occurred Monday. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and two 15-year-old girls were taken into custody.

The teenagers will face charges of second-degree murder, and citizens aided officials by offering witness statements and tips via Crimestoppers, WDSU reported Tuesday.

The parents of one of the youngest teens turned their daughter over to authorities, and the parent of the 17-year-old boy did the same. Once officers located the boy, they also discovered the 16-year-old, and the second 15-year-old was located Tuesday.

Seventy-three-year-old Linda Frickey died after the carjacking occurred in the 300 block of North Scott in Mid-City. According to officials, the suspects took the woman’s vehicle and drove away, with neighbors saying she was partially caught in the seatbelt.

In a social media post, WDSU’s Shay O’Connor shared images of Frickey with her loved ones:

Family members say 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her office at a nearby insurance company when she was carjacked… Posted by Shay O'Connor WDSU on Monday, March 21, 2022

“Frickey was dragged more than a block before being dislodged from the car, her arm severed during the incident. Neighbors helplessly tried to stop the vehicle,” The WDSU report said.

People in the Mid-City neighborhood heard screams coming from Frickey, according to WCNC.