A doorman at the Plaza Hotel in New York City helped detain a suspect accused of randomly attacking a nine-year-old.

“First of all, I’m not a hero,” Neil Johnson said during an interview on Fox & Friends First Wednesday. “There was a situation, and I showed up.”

Johnson said he heard a man screaming, then heard a woman’s scream, so he rushed over to the woman who had a child and a baby carriage.

However, they were being followed and the woman told Johnson the man had assaulted her little girl moments before.

The child and her mother were visiting from Miami, Florida, on Monday when the incident occurred, ABC 7 reported.

Johnson recalled, “The little girl was holding her head and she was crying. The mother was screaming.”

Johnson, who has worked at the hotel for the past 24 years, was about to hail a cab for a customer when events unfolded.

Suspect Raheem Ramsarran was accused of punching the girl unprovoked and according to Johnson, the man was suffering from mental illness.

“I turned toward the guy and started yelling at him not to move,” Johnson explained, adding he and another citizen remained with the suspect until police officers arrived at the scene.

9-year-old tourist sucker-punched in random NYC assault, hero doorman stops suspect from fleeing https://t.co/P203dBcyGP pic.twitter.com/u6ycAzEGmH — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2022

According to the ABC7 article, Ramsarran was eventually charged with assault and the child’s family decided not to go to the hospital, but she was reportedly going to be fine.

Meanwhile, approximately two-thirds of voters in New York think bail laws should be changed to allow judges discretion to “keep dangerous criminals off the streets” a recent Sienna College Survey found.

“The survey found that nearly one-quarter of New Yorkers are ‘very concerned’ they may be a victim of a crime,” Breitbart News reported.

Per the recent incident, Johnson explained that he did not fear for himself but knew what he had to do.

“When you hear a woman screaming, and when you see the visual of a woman with a baby carriage and a little girl running away screaming from a guy, you just, you gotta help,” he concluded.