Police in a Los Angeles County community are searching for a homeless man they say raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint Thursday.

“The alleged kidnapping and rape occurred early Thursday morning at an undisclosed location, said Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen, who described the crime as ‘horrific,'” the City News Service reported.

The victim said that a man, later identified as Robert Nunez, who is a “transient” in the Bell Gardens community, coerced her into a garage where he and another man, 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, tied the victim up, the Bell Gardens Police Department (BGPD) said in a press release. “Nunez then raped the victim at knifepoint,” the BGPD said.

Police said Perez was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles County inmate records show he is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Officers with the BGPD and surrounding agencies have been unsuccessful in locating Nunez, who is described as 5’07, 150 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, and “a dark complexion.”

The department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspected rapist.

“Mr. Nunez should be considered armed & dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach him, please call 911 and provide the information you have so officers can safely take him into custody.”

The BGPD said it “takes sexual assault of any kind, especially those against school aged children, extremely seriously.”

Neslen told Breitbart News that Nunez was still on the loose as of midday Sunday.