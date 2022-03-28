Authorities say a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) worker shot a 37-year-old man three times at a Red Line station Saturday after the pair got into a physical altercation and the victim was walking away, leaving him in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, WLS noted. CTA employee Sylvester Adams, 53, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is being held without bond, WMAQ-TV reported. The outlet previously identified the victim as Jeremy Begay, 37.

Citing a bond court proffer, the outlet reported the victim and another individual approached Adams and another worker, who were behind a kiosk at the station. The pair asked for directions and if there was a nearby ATM before a dispute between the victim and the other man escalated into a fight, the proffer states.

The outlet continued:

Police arrived and assisted the unknown male onto the train, while the victim indicated he would be waiting for a ride and not taking a train, authorities stated. After police officers left the station, the victim became combative with Adams and the other CTA employee, according to prosecutors. Both Adams and the other employee, who were inside a locked and closed kiosk, were threatened by the victim, who prosecutors said was unarmed and “clearly intoxicated.” Once other train passengers arrived at the station, the victim became combative with them as well, authorities said. A time later, Adams exited the kiosk with a hammer, then he and the victim exchanged words, and the victim pushed Adams to the ground, the bond proffer stated. Once on the ground, Adams attempted to hit the victim with the hammer, and the victim kicked him in the face, according to the court documents.

Authorities said as the victim walked away from Adams, he began to hurry as the CTA worker started to follow him, according to WMAQ-TV. Adams then reached the top of the stairs and fired nine shots at the victim, who was walking down the steps, hitting him with three shots in the back, lower leg, and abdomen, court documents said.

Prosecutors said Adams made his way back to the kiosk and told a colleague “his life was over,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police body-camera footage later captured Adams confessing to police that he shot the man, according to prosecutors.

“The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, though prosecutors said he’s expected to recover,” the Sun-Times noted.

The CTA said Adams infringed on workplace rules, including allegedly having a gun on his person, according to WLS. The agency said it is pursuing his termination.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” the CTA said in a statement.