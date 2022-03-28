Police: Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Police apprehended a man after a fatal stabbing occurred late Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip, and tourists were shocked at what happened.

Officers were dispatched to a pedestrian bridge near the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and found a man, identified as Freddy Allen, 58, who was brandishing a knife, Fox 5 reported Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detailed the incident in a press release on Sunday, noting the suspect tried to flee the scene but was apprehended.

“Medical personnel located and transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased,” the LVMPD continued:

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim and Allen had been involved in a verbal altercation over an interaction with a dog the night before. The day of the incident, Allen and the victim got into another verbal altercation. As words were being exchanged, Allen stabbed the victim one time and attempted to flee the area before being apprehended by patrol officers.

Click on the items below for more information on the arrest of 58-year-old Freddy Allen who has been arrested for open murder. The incident occurred near Tropicana Ave & Las Vegas Blvd. Anyone with additional info is asked to call 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/RZDkeUkeOB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 27, 2022

Las Vegas suffered an increase in crime throughout last year, however, Sheriff Joe Lombardo explained progress had been made, KSNV reported in February.

“Homicides went up 49% from 2020, and property crimes increased 11%,” the outlet continued, adding, “The sheriff said LVMPD had a solve rate of over 90%, which he said is one of the highest in the nation.”

Per the recent incident, officials took Allen to the Clark County Detention Center and booked him for open murder with a deadly weapon.

“The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office,” the department’s news release said.

Video footage showed the pedestrian bridge and one tourist told 8 News Now the incident was concerning:

“It’s kinda scary. I could see the whole Strip was closed and we were kind of sitting around the back and trying to come home,” Grunt Bailey said. “There’s a lot of homelessness, there’s a lot of weed smoking going on in Vegas and it does feel like its on a downward spiral.”