Teens Slash Man in New York City Subway Train Attack, Police Say

A group of New York City teens remains on the loose after they assaulted a 48-year-old man on a subway train and slashed his forehead with a sharp object, police said.

The four suspects, shown in the video below, are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17, Pix11 reported.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT Aboard a moving N/B ‘B’ train #manhattan @NYPD24pct on 4/6/22@ 4:20P.M. The individuals punched the victim in the face & arms & cut him on the forehead with a sharp objectὋReward up to $3500 Know who they are?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/lzB2tsvqcT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 8, 2022

Police said the incident occurred Wednesday aboard a northbound B train in Manhattan at 4:20 p.m. when one of the suspects stepped on the man’s boots, the New York Daily News reported. The man told the teens not to step on his boots. One of the suspects allegedly stepped toward the victim, prompting him to stand up, and then the teens attacked, according to the outlet.

They slugged him in the face and arms and used a sharp object to slash his forehead, police said.

Authorities noted that the group deboarded at the 110th Street Station in Morningside Heights following the attack, according to Pix11.

The victim traveled to the BronxCare Health System by private means, WNYW reported. He was treated and released.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The incident comes as crime on the New York City subway system has made headlines throughout the year. Police said on January 15, 61-year-old homeless man Simon Martial fatally pushed Michelle Go, 40, in front of a moving train mid-morning in the Times Square station, Breitbart News noted. Martial has been charged with second-degree murder.

The following month, police said William Blount, a 57-year-old homeless man, used a hammer to repeatedly bash 57-year-old New York City Health Department Scientist Nina Rothschild in the head before snatching her purse, Breitbart News reported. The incident occurred on February 24 around 11:20 p.m. as Rothschild entered the Queens Plaza subway station while on her way home from work. She was left with a fractured skull, and Blount is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and robbery for his alleged attack.

Transit crime in the Big Apple has seen an alarming rise in 2022 under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams (D). From January 1 through April 3, transit crimes climbed 62.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.