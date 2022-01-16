A 61-year-old homeless man in New York City admitted to reporters that he pushed a woman in front of an oncoming Subway train, which led to her death, and declared himself “God” as he was walked by police out of the Midtown South NYPD precinct Saturday.

Watch Below:

The suspect, Simon Martial, told reporters to “Go f— yourself” as he was walked out of the building, New York Post footage shows.

“Did you push the woman on the tracks?” a reporter asked Martial.

“Yeah, because I’m God, yes I did,” the homeless man responded.

“Why?” a reporter followed up.

“Because I’m God, I can do it,” Martial insisted.

Police say the attack occurred Saturday at the Times Square station around 9:40 a.m., according to WCBS.

Authorities assert Martial pushed Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, onto the train tracks while she was standing on the N/Q/R/W platform, and she was subsequently hit by the southbound R train, the New York Post reported.



Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox of the NYPD Detective Bureau said Martial threatened another woman just before the alleged killing of Go, according to WBCBS:

He approaches her. He gets in her space. She gets very raised up, very alarmed. She tries to move away from him, and he gets close to her and she feels that he was about to physically push them onto the train. As she’s walking away, she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.

Six officers were assigned the subway station, and two were working the platform at the time of the incident, Transit police said, per the outlet.

After the alleged killing, Martial turned himself over to police, authorities say, per Pix 11.

“Wilcox said he was on parole at one point, and did have a parole warrant, which police are looking into,” the outlet reports. “The NYPD listed Martial as being homeless.”

Marital has been arrested four times in the past, including multiple arrests for robbery, and also has three emotionally disturbed incidents on his record, sources told WCBS.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Sewell called the incident a “senseless, absolutely senseless act of violence.”

Sewell noted the woman who was killed was Asian but added that the first woman the man intimidated was not, according to Pix 11. Police are “investigating all avenues,” Sewell said, adding that updates would be announced if any developments in a potential hate crime investigation arise.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the importance of mental health when speaking on the alleged attack.

“We want to continue to highlight … how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” Adams said, according to Pix 11.

“According to the latest data from the NYPD, there is a more than 100% increase in overall transit crimes in 2022 compared to the same time last year with 58 incidents in the first nine days of 2022 compared to 28 in the first nine days of 2021,” WCBS reports.