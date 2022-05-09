Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who fled with murder suspect Casey White (no relation), has been pronounced dead after a police pursuit.

The duo mysteriously disappeared on April 29 when officer Vicky White escorted Casey White, who was awaiting trial for two counts of murder, from the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, for an alleged courthouse appearance that was later deemed a fabrication. Police captured the two Whites during a pursuit that ended in a car crash in Indiana, according to the New York Times.

“The vehicle rolled over and crashed on Monday in Evansville, Ind., about 260 miles north of Lauderdale County, after a chase with the authorities, said Marty Keely, the U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Alabama,” noted the Times. “With the vehicle wrecked, Mr. White surrendered to the authorities.”

Officer White was immediately hospitalized due to a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound that resulted in “very serious” injuries. Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, told reporters the former corrections officer was “in pretty serious shape” as a result of her injuries.

Officer White was pinned inside the car due to a gunshot wound to her head, according to CNN. She later died from her wounds after being admitted to the hospital.

“Ya’ll help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” Casey reportedly told officers at the scene.

On April 29, officer White escorted Casey out of jail after telling a booking officer she would be taking him to “the county courthouse a few blocks away for a mental health evaluation,” per the Times. As the jail’s assistant director of corrections, Vicky handled the transportation of inmates for court appearances, but in this particular case, no such appearance had been scheduled. Leading up to their eventual arrest, the Whites left several clues along the way that helped police catch onto their trail. Per the Times:

The inmate and corrections officer were found about 220 miles north of the jail in Florence, Ala., that they had originally fled from. The two had last been seen on April 29 in Rogersville, Ala., about 24 miles east of Florence, Mr. Keely said.