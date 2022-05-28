Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced that an anonymous donor has provided $175,000 for the funeral expenses of the nineteen children and two teachers murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands to make sure that no family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost,” Abbot said at a press conference Friday.

The governor went on to highlight that the state is offering mental health services via “state and private providers … to anyone in the community who needs it.”

“And when I say anyone, I mean the totality of anybody who lives in this community,” he continued. “We believe that you would benefit from mental healthcare services. Those mental health care services are free,” adding that citizens simply need to reach out.

Abbott’s office also issued a press release Friday stating that a “one-stop webpage” was created by the nonprofit organization OneStar Foundation where individuals can donate to “support the victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.”

All donations made on the page will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which “will be used to cover immediate needs, such as healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, and funeral expenses, as well as long-term needs to support the community’s recovery,” according to the release. The First State Bank of Uvalde set up the memorial fund.

The governor stated:

As the Uvalde community grieves this terrible crime, we have seen an outpouring of support from Texans and people around the country offering to help during this heartbreaking time. Donations of any amount to the OneStar Foundation webpage will go a long way in letting these grief-stricken families, teachers, and loved ones know that they are not alone as they begin the long and difficult process of piecing their lives back together

“The true spirit of the Lone Star State is Texans helping Texans, and we must continue supporting those working to heal in the weeks and months ahead,” he concluded.