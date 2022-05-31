Three suspects at a Sephora store near Los Angeles apparently shoved items into bags before taking off as shoppers were left in disbelief.

The incident happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Saturday when social media user Jessica Ortiz was perusing the aisles and saw what happened and began filming, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The clip showed three individuals — one wearing a white hoodie and jeans, another wearing a white hoodie and maroon leggings, and the third person wearing a black hoodie.

They appeared to grab products off the shelves and dump them into large trash bags as people nearby watched the scene unfold. Some products fell on the floor as the individuals continued snatching items:

Moments later, the person in the white hoodie and jeans moved away from the shelves and out of the camera’s frame. It was not long before the person in maroon leggings and the third individual wearing black clothing walked out of the store with trash bags in tow.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they received several reports of robberies inside the Los Cerritos Center that evening, which is located just south of Los Angeles.

Incidents initially occurred inside a Forever 21 shop before the suspects appeared at the Sephora, law enforcement explained.

Social media users shared their opinions of the video footage, with one person writing, “They’re not even rushing, they look like they were having a great time.”

“Thank Democrats for defunding the police,” another replied.

Meanwhile, Democrat mayors in Los Angeles and San Francisco, who supported the “Defund the Police” movement, frantically tried to add more officers as their cities endured intense crime waves, Breitbart News reported on May 19.

“In Los Angeles, where outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti slashed over 10% of the police budget in June 2020, even as rioters rampaged through the streets, the city council revealed Wednesday it could not meet his new target for hiring more officers,” the outlet said.