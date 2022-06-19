Teen Killed, Officer Injured at D.C. Juneteenth Shooting

Police cars block a street after a shooting at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2021. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
A 15-year-old boy was reportedly killed at the Juneteenth shooting in Washington, DC, on Sunday, while a police officer and two other adults were injured.

According to NBC Washington, the shooting appeared to “break out after two separate incidents, following what D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee called an ‘unpermitted event’ at around 6 p.m. held by the group Moechella.”

The Moechella music festival featured go-go bands celebrating the recently enshrined holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The shooting occurred near 14th & U Street NW. Police say the wounded officer was shot in the leg. The extent of the injuries for the other two victims remains unknown at this time, though police say they are in a stable condition.

“At one point, there was some type of ‘incident or fight’ among the crowd that was broken up, authorities said. Then, after a ‘secondary incident,’ people started to flee, and some had their legs and ankles ‘trampled,'” noted NBC Washington.

“While officers shut down the event and paramedics treated victims who suffered injuries running away, the gunfire that would claim the life of a teen and injure three others erupted,” it added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, police are searching for “a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.”

Video shared across social media shows massive crowds running away in fear as shots broke out:

