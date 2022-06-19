Teen Killed, Officer Injured at D.C. Juneteenth Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly killed at the Juneteenth shooting in Washington, DC, on Sunday, while a police officer and two other adults were injured.

According to NBC Washington, the shooting appeared to “break out after two separate incidents, following what D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee called an ‘unpermitted event’ at around 6 p.m. held by the group Moechella.”

The Moechella music festival featured go-go bands celebrating the recently enshrined holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

The shooting occurred near 14th & U Street NW. Police say the wounded officer was shot in the leg. The extent of the injuries for the other two victims remains unknown at this time, though police say they are in a stable condition.

“At one point, there was some type of ‘incident or fight’ among the crowd that was broken up, authorities said. Then, after a ‘secondary incident,’ people started to flee, and some had their legs and ankles ‘trampled,'” noted NBC Washington.

“While officers shut down the event and paramedics treated victims who suffered injuries running away, the gunfire that would claim the life of a teen and injure three others erupted,” it added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, police are searching for “a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.”

Video shared across social media shows massive crowds running away in fear as shots broke out:

Sent in from the community. Earlier today at around 6:40 pm on 14th street this also happened where folks started running in fear of possible gun shots. pic.twitter.com/a3AwslXY26 — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) June 20, 2022

Chief Contee and city officials provide an update regarding a shooting with multiple victims shot, including an MPD officer, that occurred this evening in the area of 14th and U Street, NW. https://t.co/j2w5yXqvPZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022