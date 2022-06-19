Shots Fired During D.C. Juneteenth Event: Officer and Others Injured

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and multiple civilians were wounded when shots were fired Sunday around 6 p.m. during a Juneteenth event in Washington, DC.

FOX News reports that the shots rang out during “Moechella, which is described as an ‘Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.'”

WTOP points out that the Moechella festival is part of D.C.’s Juneteenth celebration.

MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including an MPD officer. Media staging at 15th and U Street, NW. Chief Contee to provide a media briefing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 20, 2022

WDVM notes that police are searching for “a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.”

The wounded officer is in stable condition.

