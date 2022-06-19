Shots Fired During D.C. Juneteenth Event: Officer and Others Injured

Patrol police car lights in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
file/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and multiple civilians were wounded when shots were fired Sunday around 6 p.m. during a Juneteenth event in Washington, DC.

FOX News reports that the shots rang out during “Moechella, which is described as an ‘Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.'”

WTOP points out that the Moechella festival is part of D.C.’s Juneteenth celebration.

WDVM notes that police are searching for “a black male about 5’4″ with curly hair wearing all black.”

The wounded officer is in stable condition.

