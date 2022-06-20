A Florida man was wearing an eye-catching outfit when officials arrested him on several charges recently in Okeechobee.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Anthony Bonnell was among several others taken into custody on Friday, Fox 29 reported Saturday.

The agency detailed the case in a social media post and said its Narcotics Task Force and Special Response Team executed a probable cause narcotics search warrant at a home on 22nd Street:

Several subjects, some of whom you will recognize from previous arrests, were detained. Richard Anthony Bonnell, David Allen Lewis, Loren Johnston, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey, and Kimberly Stein were all at the location.