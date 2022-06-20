A Florida man was wearing an eye-catching outfit when officials arrested him on several charges recently in Okeechobee.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Anthony Bonnell was among several others taken into custody on Friday, Fox 29 reported Saturday.
The agency detailed the case in a social media post and said its Narcotics Task Force and Special Response Team executed a probable cause narcotics search warrant at a home on 22nd Street:
Several subjects, some of whom you will recognize from previous arrests, were detained. Richard Anthony Bonnell, David Allen Lewis, Loren Johnston, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey, and Kimberly Stein were all at the location.
During the residence search, methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were located.
…
Also arrested were Richard Anthony Bonnell, David Allen Lewis, and Karlie Lacey for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Methamphetamine is described as an addictive stimulant that affects a person’s central nervous system and comes in the form of white powder.
“Methamphetamine has been classified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule II stimulant, which makes it legally available only through a nonrefillable prescription,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s website.
The sheriff’s office said Bonnell, who was wearing a “colorful outfit” and appeared “udder-ly confused,” was also charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
The agency’s photo showed the suspect wearing a cow print onesie with black boots, a pink necklace, and a pink hat.
Social media users speculated about the cow-print pajamas, one person writing, “I’m just wondering what the guy in the cow suit was doing the time that the door got busted in.”
“Why did ‘Only in Okeechobee’ come to mind when I saw those Holstein pajamas?” someone else commented.
“Good job OCSO!!! What’s up with the cow and collar.. I mean I know we have a bunch cattle but that is not good camouflage,” yet another person replied.
.
