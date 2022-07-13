Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff Chip Simmons says the man who grabbed an “AK-47-style gun” and shot at alleged intruders on July 7 will “absolutely not” face charges.

FOX News reports that three suspects, one of whom had a gun. allegedly entered an Escambia County home.

The homeowner pulled a handgun but dropped it and ran into another room to retrieve the “AK-47-style” firearm. He opened fire with it and the three suspects fled.

Two of the suspects were identified as 18-year-old Antonio DeWayne Dean Jr. and 20-year-old Da’Torrance Leanders Hackworth.

Simmons used a Facebook post to explain that Dean is still on the loose but Hackworth was arrested “for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.”

The third individual caught law enforcement’s attention when he sought out medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the head.

FOX News quoted Simmons saying, “We get a report of a third individual that had a wound to the head not long after [the home invasion]. The stories he’s giving us as to how he got shot in the head are inconsistent at best. In short, we don’t believe him. So what we’re looking at is to determine whether this is the third person that was involved.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.