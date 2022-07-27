Human Remains Discovered Again at Lake Mead as Water Level Recedes

Human remains were found again at Lake Mead, marking the third such discovery since May as water levels within the reservoir continue to recede.

The remains were discovered at Swim Beach at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Park Service. Lake Mead is located between Nevada and Arizona on the Colorado River and is approximately 30 miles from Las Vegas.

Park Rangers responded after receiving a report regarding the remains and set up a perimeter around the scene. Clark County Medical Examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

The park service noted that the investigation is still ongoing and that they have no further information.

This finding follows two previous discoveries of skeletal remains in May.

Human remains were found inside a barrel near Hemingway Harbor in early May. Police believe the victim’s remains may have been placed there in the 1980s.

Another set of human remains was discovered at Callville Bay less than a week later.

After the discovery of the first body, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS that “there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains.”

The Lake Mead reservoir provides power to 350,000 homes through the Hoover Dam generators and drinking water to 25 million homes in the western U.S. region, the Washington Post noted. However, that is currently in jeopardy as the reservoir could become a “dead pool” if water levels fall another 150 feet, Breitbart News reported earlier this month.

If that happens, “there will not be enough water flowing through Hoover Dam to supply large metropolitan centers downstream, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lake’s water level is at 1,040 feet as of Tuesday, approximately 174 feet below what it was in 2000 – the last time the lake was considered full, CNN noted.

Side by side satellite images from NASA comparing the lake’s water levels from 2000 to 2022 show the magnitude of how much the reservoir has shrunk over the past two decades.

Breitbart News has noted that a drought within the Western U.S. region is currently contributing to declining water levels.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.