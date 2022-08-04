New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were hit with bottles during an altercation in the Bronx on Sunday evening.

It happened on the corner of East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue as officers tried to disperse a disorderly crowd, NBC New York reported Tuesday.

When officers tried to arrest someone, bottles were seen hitting them or being hurled past them.

NYPD Crime Stoppers shared video footage of the crowd at the scene. One person appeared to pick something up off the ground, then throw it across the street.

Suspects allegedly hurled glass bottles at the officers, and one officer was hurt, the post said:

🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: 7/31/22 at approx. 8:05PM, E 168 St & Sheridan @NYPD44PCT Bronx. The suspects threw glass bottles at on-duty Police Officers, & with one Officer injured. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 1/3 pic.twitter.com/6w86uKwDh3 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 3, 2022

Law enforcement later released images showing a few individuals they were searching for in connection with what happened.

According to the NYPD, seven men in their 20’s were involved. The suspects fled the area and the person hurt suffered bruises and facial cuts.

“The criminal element is emboldened and empowered because of the laws that have been enacted by the city council and people in Albany,” declared Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo.

“How much more carnage does there have to be before our politicians wake up?” he added.

Meanwhile, several Democrat-controlled cities in America experienced a rise in violent crime this year compared to last year, according to a report published in June.

Data reviewed by Fox News found rates of violent crimes in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore were set to outpace last year’s levels:

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’s New York City is enduring the highest uptick in violent crime of any of the cities as there has been a 25.8 percent increase in homicide, rape, robbery, and assault, compared to the same period in 2021, Fox News reports. Moreover, the Big Apple’s crime statistics show the seven major felony categories – including the four violent crimes in conjunction with burglary, grand larceny auto, and grand larceny – have risen an astounding 38 percent through June 19 when referenced to the same time frame last year.

Per the NBC article, citizens who recognized the individuals in the clips were urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).