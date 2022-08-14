Three Injured in Shooting at Six Flags Great America in Illinois

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.
file/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Police and medical personnel were dispatched to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday when a shooter reportedly injured three people.

The shooter, who still remains unidentified, reportedly fired several rounds from a vehicle, injuring three people before fleeing the scene. Video circulating online captured the turmoil that followed:

According to the Daily Herald, a large police and ambulance presence descended on the park while very few details have been revealed about the suspect. No arrests have been reported. Rachel Kendziora, a spokeswoman for Six Flags Great America, said in an email to the outlet that two of the wounded have been rushed to the hospital while a third declined treatment.

“The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department,” Kendziora wrote.

Mother Laurie Walker told reporters that she and her seven-year-old daughter, Grace, were in line for the ride Ricochet when pandemonium broke out around 7:50 p.m.

“There is an active shooter — get down, get down,” Walker recalled hearing. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

