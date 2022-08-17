A suspect was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sucker punched an unsuspecting victim outside a Bronx restaurant, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The violent attack took place outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on Friday at 163 East 188 Street at some point before 10:45 p.m.

Police subsequently identified Bronx resident Bui Van Phu, 55, as the alleged suspect and charged him with attempted murder following his arrest.

Moments before the vicious assault occurred, the unidentified 52-year-old victim walked outside the restaurant and observed a group of people conversing, according to a police report.

During this time, the suspect can be seen walking behind the victim as he is putting on a pair of gloves.

Out of nowhere, the suspect sucker punches the victim in the face, knocking him out cold, before walking back into the restaurant and then taking off.

According to the police report, the victim and suspect had no conversation or altercation prior to the assault.

The 52-year-old victim suffered “a skull fracture, broken cheekbone, and bleeding on his brain,” the NYPD stated. He is currently in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center.

A family member told the New York Daily News that the suspect is a Mexican immigrant who works at a Brooklyn restaurant and lives close to where the assault occurred.

The suspect in custody, Van Phu, had previously served prison time from 1995 to 2001 on a sexual abuse conviction, the Daily News noted, citing the NYPD.

Despite campaigning as a law and order candidate, crime is skyrocketing in Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ New York City. From this time last year, overall crime has spiked by 38.6 percent, with felony assaults rising by 19.8 percent.

In a poll conducted by Spectrum News NY1/Siena College in late May and early June, 76 percent of Big Apple residents said they are concerned they could be the victim of a violent crime.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.