An elderly man allegedly punched by a Wendy’s worker in Prescott Valley, Arizona, last month has died, according to law enforcement.

Prescott Valley Police said Monday the 67-year-old died from his injuries on August 5, AZ Family reported.

“Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges,” the outlet said. It also noted the deceased man’s name would not be revealed for privacy reasons.

In a social media post, the police department shared a photo of the suspect and said he remained in custody.

UPDATED RELEASE (8/15/22): On Friday, August 5, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The arrestee, Antoine… Posted by Prescott Valley Police Department on Thursday, July 28, 2022

The incident occurred on July 26 when Kendrick took the man’s order. According to officials the man complained about his food.

Surveillance footage showed the man tasting his Frosty when Kendrick approached from behind the counter and appeared to punch the customer which caused the man to fall and hit his head on the floor.

According to authorities, the man was knocked unconscious and was later flown to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

“The customer didn’t touch him so he had no right to touch the customer, period,” one man said of the incident, while another man said he had lived in the area for 20 years but never saw anything like that happen.

In the upper part of the camera’s frame, other customers were seen standing nearby as the scene unfolded.

Once the man hit the floor, an individual to the right side of the camera appeared to approach the two men:

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Meanwhile, Cdr. James Edelstein of the Prescott Valley Police Department told Inside Edition the clip was difficult to watch.

“It’s a guttural reaction and you feel pain for what’s happening and you feel pain watching that video,” he said during a recent interview.

Prescott police said the 67-year-old was a resident of Dewey.