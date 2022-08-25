A Louisiana woman is accused of stealing from a retail store while her two children ignited a clothing rack on fire earlier in August.

The incident occurred at a Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge at around 5:06 p.m. on August 13, according to the St. George’s Fire Department (SGFD).

Employees of the store told authorities that a woman, identified as Jerdae Tanner, allegedly put several items of clothing into her purse while her two children lit a clothing rack on fire.

The boys were believed to be under ten years old and twins, according to the SGFD.

According to security camera footage, Tanner and her children allegedly exited the store without paying and left in a white sedan.

A customer helped move the burning clothing rack outside before the fire spread to the rest of the store, fire officials noted.

SGFD investigators and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies later arrested Tanner after conducting a search warrant on Tuesday at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Tanner was charged with aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The SGFD noted in a Facebook post that a tip from someone in the community led to the arrest of the suspect.

