VIDEO: Moped-Riding Thieves Terrorize Residents in NYC

Thieves riding mopeds have been targeting people in New York City’s Manhattan borough, ABC 7 reported Monday.

The most recent incidents happened in Inwood, Chelsea, close to the Guggenheim Museum. During each of those three times, the riders pulled up on sidewalks before fleeing.

The robbery in Inwood happened Saturday when two men allegedly tried to grab a necklace from someone. However, a neighbor intervened and wrestled what appeared to be a gun from one of the attackers.

The pair fled and three shots were fired but no one at the scene was hurt.

According to surveillance footage, one suspect appeared to be riding a green and white dirt bike:

Another incident occurred Friday in Chelsea when a man walking toward 7th Avenue was confronted.

“Detectives report the victim’s $12,000 Rolex watch was stolen. Two men escaped on a dirt bike – a third escaped on a moped,” the ABC report said.

Near the museum on Saturday, two men on a moped allegedly tried to snatch a necklace from a pair of women who fought them over it.

Thanks to their efforts, the men fled without getting anything.

“Residents say that because so many food deliverymen use e-bikes, New Yorkers don’t necessarily flinch or have their guards up when they see a bike on the sidewalk,” the ABC article continued, adding so far no arrests have been made regarding the incidents.

Earlier this month, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shared video footage of four masked suspects breaking into and robbing Rocco’s Jewelry store. They got away with $2 million worth of items in approximately 30 seconds, Breitbart News reported.

Video taken inside the store showed a suspect breaking a glass display case while someone else poured items into a red bag:

Moments later, the crew fled the scene.

Meanwhile, overall index crime in New York City rose 36.5 percent in March compared to the same month last year, Breitbart News reported in April.

The news came as the state’s soft-on-crime bail laws shaped the 2022 gubernatorial race.

“There were 1267 robberies city-wide in March, which is a 48.4 percent leap from the 854 robberies in March of 2021, while the city tallied 1044 grand larcenies auto, a 59.4 percent climb from last year, the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) crime statistics show,” the outlet said.