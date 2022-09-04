Suspects rammed a vehicle into another car and allegedly took $20,000 from its driver on Saturday in New York City’s Upper East Side, the New York Post reported Sunday.

A black Mercedes hit a silver Toyota RAV4, according to video shared online. Police said the incident occurred on Second Avenue near 91st street that afternoon.

“The 55-year-old man driving the Rav4 had been driving northbound against traffic on Second Avenue near 91st Street around 4:40 p.m. when the Mercedes intentionally struck it,” the Post report said.

Video footage showed the Rav4 spin around after being hit. However, the black car kept coming at it. Moments later, the Rav4 drove up on the sidewalk:

footage shows the moment thieves rammed a SUV and stole $20,000 in cash from its driver at gunpoint in Manhattan. The incident happened around 4 P.M. NYPD says the armed robbers ditched the Mercedes a few blocks from the crime scene pic.twitter.com/eRHTdURXaD — SAY CHEESE! 👄 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 4, 2022

Bystanders were shocked at the scene and one man carrying a black backpack jumped out of the way as the Rav4 approached with the black car close behind.

It rammed the Rav4 again and spun it around before the pair stopped in the middle of the street. A man wearing a grey hoodie was seen knocking on the Rav4’s passenger window then running around to the driver’s side.

“He’s got a gun! he’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” a bystander exclaimed while watching the scene unfold.

Seconds later, the man in the grey hoodie eventually got back into the black car and fled.

An aerial photo showed the cars on the street as the suspect approached the driver’s side:

Thieves ram car into SUV in wild $20K heist on Upper East Side https://t.co/OO2LkDFcBw pic.twitter.com/rbHDWwaHTe — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2022

Social media users expressed their opinions about what happened, one person commenting, “Who carry’s $20K in cash……& drives a Rav4?”

“On 91st and 2nd. WTF. This is supposed to be a nice neighborhood. One of the nicest in Manhattan,” another replied.

Police sources explained the suspects got away with $20,000 in cash. No one was reported to be hurt during the incident but the suspects remained on the loose as of Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, several Democrat-controlled cities across the nation have watched violent crime rise this year compared to 2021, according to a report in June.

Fox News reviewed data that revealed rates of violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, and assault in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore were set to break last year’s levels.

Mayor Eric Adams’s (D) New York City was suffering the most with the highest jump in violent crimes.