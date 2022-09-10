A four-time felon is accused of driving onto a Chicago sidewalk and running over a man, prosecutors claimed on Friday.

Prosecutor Danny Hanichak said 25-year-old Joseph Verdone arrived at the Mine Music Hall on West Lake with his girlfriend on Sunday, and after a fight security guards forced them out at approximately 4:00 a.m., CWB Chicago reported Friday.

A 4-time felon intentionally ran over a man following an argument outside a West Loop nightclub Sunday, killing the victim, proseuctors said. Coincidentally, two men were shot near the same nightclub this morning.https://t.co/1AYwPiOh5e — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 9, 2022

The man’s girlfriend went back inside to retrieve lost items but was forced out due to causing a disturbance, the outlet continued:

Verdone, seated in a car on Lake Street, yelled for her to get into the vehicle and then stepped out to escort her to his car, according to Hanichak. As Verdone was doing that, 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, a former club employee who was there as a patron, made a comment, Hanichak said. According to witnesses, Verdone and Martinez exchanged “heated words” before Verdone drove away and Martinez began walking toward Ogden Avenue with a companion.

Surveillance footage reportedly caught the moment Verdone’s vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and moments later, the suspect accelerated. Martinez was hit and apparently dragged 60 feet.

“There is absolutely zero chance whatsoever” it was an accident, Hanichak stated.

When the suspect’s car was located, it appeared to have damages consistent with the incident and authorities also found what seemed to be blood on it.

Following the incident, a fundraiser for Martinez raised $5,005 of its $5,500 goal.

“We want to give Enrique Martinez the memorial he deserves, to honor his memories and say our last goodbyes. We’re currently asking for donations to help cover some of the cost of Enrique’s funeral. Any little thing can help,” the page read.

A few years ago, Verdone received a prison sentence for manufacture-delivery of cannabis and was on probation for delivery of methamphetamine when he was taken into custody. The man’s two earlier convictions also pertained to manufacture-delivery.

Per the recent incident, he was ordered held without bail on a charge of first degree murder.

The CWB Chicago report also noted law enforcement was investigating a double shooting at same location. However, no connection had been made regarding the two events.

Meanwhile, 55 individuals were shot, and 11 of them died, over the Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported.