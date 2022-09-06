55 Shot During Labor Day Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty-five people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News kept tabs on the violence as the weekend progressed, noting 17 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning, four of them fatally.

After another 24 hours, the time-frame of Friday into Monday morning, the number of shooting victims had jumped to 46 with a total of seven fatalities.

On Tuesday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that the number of shooting victims was at 55 for the entire holiday weekend, with 11 fatalities.

One of the most heinous attacks of the weekend occurred Sunday night, when 20-year-old David DeVeaux Jr., and 18-year-old Jason Mundo, were shot by suspects carrying multiple firearms “in the 8600-block of South Kingston Avenue.” Police believe no less than two suspects “armed with a rifle and two handguns walked up and opened fire” on DeVeaux and Mundo, killing them.

DeVeaux’s family had just been to the grocery store to get supplies for their Labor Day barbeque. They said DeVeaux walked outside to help bring the groceries into the house and that is when the attack occurred.

David DeVeaux Sr., said, “He came out and brought in the groceries that we were going to do for the barbecue today, and that was the last time I saw him.”

The Sun-Times‘ database of Chicago homicides shows 461 people were killed January 1, 2022, through September 5, 2022.

