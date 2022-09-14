Almost Half San Francisco Residents Say They Were Victims of Crime in Past 5 Years

Nearly half of all San Francisco, California, residents say that they have been victims of crime in the past five years, according to a survey conducted by the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Chronicle reported Tuesday:
A sweeping poll commissioned by The Chronicle drew sobering results: Nearly half of respondents said they were victims of theft in the last five years, while roughly a quarter were physically attacked or threatened. The majority had negative impressions of law enforcement.
