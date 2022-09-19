Man Turns In His Friend for Gun Robberies to Get $20K Reward

The friend of a man who allegedly took part in a string of robberies that resulted in over 76 guns stolen turned in the suspect in order to get a $20,000 reward.

ClickOnDetroit reports that the majority of the robberies occurred in the early morning of September 11, 2022, followed by a September 12 robbery in which a pawn shop, CC Coins Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights, was re-robbed, after being robbed the day before.

Other business targeted included a CVS Pharmacy in Westland and Freedom Holster Gun Shop.

On September 12 a friend of one of the robbery suspects went to the Westland Police Department and turned his friend in for the reward money.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that the friend saw the robbery suspect, Keondrick Rayford, on surveillance video and recognized him. Rayford had allegedly come to the friend’s house, shown him stolen guns, and boasted of taking them.

Law enforcement used video from the friend’s Ring doorbell to identify Rayford.

Rayford and his brother, Kendrick Rayford, were both arrested in connection with the robberies.

