A man has been accused of frightening a mother and her children with a knife on Sunday at the Central Park Carousel in New York City as they waited to buy tickets for the attraction.

Thirty-year-old Damien Greene-Ayala brandished the knife and allegedly menaced the young woman and her sons, who are nine and 6-years-old, law enforcement told the New York Post.

Officials said the suspect, who is a Queens resident, was quickly taken into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

“As of Sept. 25, major crime in Central Park is up 27% this year compared to last, a spike that’s largely driven by upticks in felony assault and robbery, NYPD data show,” the Post article said.

The Democrat-controlled city is suffering a crime wave as violent incidents rose 33.4 percent since last year, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

A September report featured a compilation of violent criminal acts caught on camera. One showed a gunman open fire on someone in the Bronx with children caught in the middle, while another showed a woman being kicked as she went down a flight of stairs at a subway station.

The suspect then hit her in the head with a hammer multiple times before robbing her, according to Fox 5:

“We are under siege and we desperately need the help from law enforcement to eradicate the threats of violence that are plaguing our society here in the city of New York,” Former New York City Police Department (NYPD) Lieutenant Dr. Darrin Porcher told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a mere 39 percent of American citizens approve of President Joe Biden’s (D) handling of the crime sweeping across the nation, a CBS News poll revealed in April, per Breitbart News.

Crime has increased under Biden’s leadership and “According to the Council on Criminal Justice, crime grew five percent in 2021 from 2020, which represents an additional 218 murders in 22 cities. Crime in 2021 was also 44 percent higher than it was in 2019.”