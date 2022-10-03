A Chicago convict was arrested on September 29 for allegedly trespassing and damaging property at the Merchandise Mart building in downtown Chicago, marking the 15th time he has been arrested this year, according to CWB Chicago and police records.

One week prior, on September 21, Cary Mamola, 44, was arrested for the 14th time after allegedly shoplifting at Walgreens, threatening to punch a female worker for confronting him about the shoplifting, and then stealing $135 worth of clothes at a Gap store.

Chicago police have arrested Cary Mamola for the 15th time this year—about a week after they arrested him for the 14th time. He has "no less than 27" misdemeanor convictions, a prosecutor said. "I say no less ‘cuz I stopped counting at 27."https://t.co/z2PaAszzet — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 3, 2022

He was also arrested on September 18 for assault at a Jewel-Osco store but was released three hours after his arrest on his own recognizance.

According to Chicago police records, Mamola was arrested in August three times — twice for trespassing and once for a warrant.

In May, he was arrested five times — three times for trespassing, once for a warrant, and once for theft.

Mamola has been arrested a total of 41 times since August 2014, records show.

At the 44-year-old’s bail hearing for the alleged Merchandise Mart trespassing incident, prosecutor Jeff Allen told the judge, “I would note that the defendant has no less—and I say no less ‘cuz I stopped counting at 27—misdemeanor convictions, including seven from this year alone.”

Allen noted that Mamola has five felony convictions for “attempted escape, escape, theft, and criminal damage,” CWB Chicago reported.

The prosecutor also highlighted that Mamola has forfeited his bond “no less than 14″ times before saying, “I stopped counting at 14.”

The judge set Mamola’s bail at $5000 with electronic monitoring, but he only needs to pay $500 (ten percent) to leave jail. Mamola was also ordered to pay $300 on each conditional charge he violated.

Residents of Illinois are worried that the state’s bail laws may only get weaker when the SAFE-T Act is implemented on January 1, 2023.

The legislation is set to eliminate cash bail for most crimes, which may result in many criminals who have allegedly committed major crimes being released onto the streets. As Breitbart News reported, critics say that police stations and jails will become revolving doors for alleged criminals once the bill is implemented.

