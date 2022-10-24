A woman was arrested after allegedly failing to scan all her items at a Walmart self-checkout in northern Michigan.

In July, a loss prevention employee confronted TeddyJo Marie Filiam, 34, after witnessing her not scan every item at the self-checkout line. The woman became frustrated and started arguing with the worker before denying the accusation and leaving the store located in Alpena County on MI-32, Fox 2 reported, citing authorities.

The same employee later reviewed the store’s security camera footage and discovered Filiam had allegedly been failing to purchase items at the self-checkout line since April, stealing an estimated total of over $1,000.

Filiam was arrested at her home in September and was charged by prosecutors with one count of first-degree retail fraud, according to ABC 12. “She appeared in an Alpena County courtroom on Tuesday for arraignment,” the outlet noted.

Fox 2 noted there had been two other retail fraud cases at the same Walmart in Alpena County. In both incidences, the suspects allegedly switched out barcodes at the self-checkout line to get expensive items for cheaper.

Since 2019, Walmart has been using artificial intelligence to review items purchased at the self-checkout line to prevent cases of fraud. If an item is missed while scanning, the technology will notify an attendant so that they can investigate.

According to a Walmart spokesman via Fox News:

Walmart is making a true investment to ensure the safety of our customers and associates. Over the last three years, the company has invested over half a billion dollars in an effort to prevent, reduce and deter crime in our stores and parking lots.

“We are continuously investing in people, programs and technology to keep our stores and communities safe.” the spokesman added.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.