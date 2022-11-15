Four University of Idaho students were killed during a “targeted attack” according to police, who are looking for a suspect.

The young people were found dead on Sunday, ABC News reported Tuesday.

The university said Monday their bodies were found in an off-campus apartment following a suspected homicide and identified the victims:

The students were: Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Meanwhile, Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told reporters, “We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect.”

These are the students who lost their lives at the University of Idaho. Our hearts are with the families. For now, no… Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Authorities also believe there is “no imminent threat” to neighbors in the area.

The victims were found once officers responded to a report about an unconscious person. A weapon was not found at the scene but police believe a knife was used in the slaying, according to a press release on Tuesday:

BREAKING: Moscow Police believe a knife was used in the killing of four University of Idaho students. They stopped short… Posted by Tim Pham on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

“Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths,” officials said.

Video footage showed authorities outside the house while working the scene:

In a statement, university president Scott Green said, “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances.”

“The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us,” he added.