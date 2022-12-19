Police Bust Five Suspects After $6K Ulta Robbery and High-Speed Chase

Police arrested five suspects Wednesday following a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store in Texarkana, Texas.

Officers located a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, and it was from that area the suspects fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase, THV 11 reported Friday.

In a social media post, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said the vehicle pursuit reached up to 133 miles per hour.

“Officer Luna witnessed the suspects throwing items out the window of their vehicle while fleeing. The suspects were stopped at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection in Texarkana, Arkansas. Once contact was made with the suspects, all vehicle occupants were arrested,” the agency continued:

The arrested suspects are as follows: Deja Hunter, a twenty-two-year-old female from Shreveport, Louisiana, Kayla Jones a twenty-one-year-old female from Shreveport, Louisiana, Romekia Robinson, a twenty-one-year-old female from Shreveport, Louisiana, Kyshawn Winston a twenty-three-year-old male from Shreveport, Louisiana, and Marquina Capers a twenty-three-year-old female from Shreveport, Louisiana. The arrested suspects were transported and booked into the Miller County Jail where they are awaiting their court appearance.

Authorities discovered a firearm during a search of the vehicle, the agency said, adding, “Once the officers collected all the evidence, it was items from the Ulta Beauty Supply valued at $6,000.”

Charges between the suspects included fleeing by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value greater than $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing governmental operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Meanwhile, an October poll found the majority of voters in President Joe Biden’s (D) America lay blame at the feet of “woke politicians” for the crime wave sweeping the nation.

According to Breitbart News:

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll shows that 64 percent of voters say woke politicians are responsible for an increase in crime across American communities, while only 36 percent blame “other factors.” Across political parties, a majority of voters blame woke politicians for rising crime. Among Democrats, for instance, 52 percent said woke politicians are responsible for the crime surge, while 75 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of swing voters said the same.

When it came to rising violent crime, a February poll found that approximately 75 percent of registered voters believe defunding police departments is a “major” or “minor” reason behind the problem in the United States, the outlet reported.