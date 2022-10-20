Poll: 64% of Voters Blame ‘Woke Politicians’ for Crime Wave Across U.S.

The majority of American voters blame “woke politicians” for the ongoing crime wave across the United States, a new poll reveals.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll shows that 64 percent of voters say woke politicians are responsible for an increase in crime across American communities, while only 36 percent blame “other factors.”

Across political parties, a majority of voters blame woke politicians for rising crime. Among Democrats, for instance, 52 percent said woke politicians are responsible for the crime surge, while 75 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of swing voters said the same.

Likewise, the overwhelming majority of voters said crime is on the rise where they live, while small minorities believe it is dropping. About 2 out of 3 voters said crime is increasing — including 55 percent of Democrats, 81 percent of Republicans, and 60 percent of swing voters.

Only 11 percent of voters said they believe crime is dropping, while 24 percent said crime levels have remained relatively the same.

Senate conservatives have urged President Joe Biden’s administration to deploy federal resources to American cities and towns to aid with ongoing surges in violent crime.

A recent mid-year survey shows that violent crime across American cities increased by over four percent in the first six months of 2022. Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults.

In just the first six months of this year, Atlanta, Georgia, has seen homicides jump 20 percent, while murders in New Orleans, Louisiana, have increased by almost 40 percent. Cities in Texas, Maryland, Arizona, and Colorado are seeing higher murder rates this year compared to the same time last year as well.

The Harvard/Harris Poll was conducted online October 12 and 13, and surveyed more than 2,000 registered voters.

