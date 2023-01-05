VIDEO: NYC Man Allegedly Attacked, Robbed 85-Year-Old Using Walker

Police in New York City are looking for a man wanted in connection with the attack on an 85-year-old woman.

The incident happened on 35th Avenue the evening of December 9 as the woman, who used a walker, was making her way through a parking garage, Fox 5 reported Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect, 32-year-old Sidiky Gassama, came up behind her and shoved her onto the floor before removing her purse.

He then fled the scene and went into the transit system station on 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

In a social media post Wednesday, the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers shared an image of Gassama and urged citizens with more information regarding the case to contact them:

WANTED ROBBERY: On 12/9/22 @ 7:05 PM, inside a parking garage @ 74-10 35 Ave @NYPD115PCT Sidiky Gassama pushed an 85-yr-old victim to the floor & removed her property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2. pic.twitter.com/XDhveVqiE0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 5, 2023

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident. While emergency crews treated her at the scene, she said her purse, containing credit cards and identification, were taken.

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers also shared surveillance footage of the suspect walking into the parking garage. He appeared to look around before going deeper into the building. Moments later, he is seen running for the exit:

“The suspect is described as a man approximately 5’8″ tall, 200 pounds, with a dark complexion, heavy build, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with the White Sox logo on the front, a light-colored face mask, a black winter jacket with yellow trim, black pants, and black shoes,” the Fox report continued.

In November, Breitbart News reported that crime in New York City rose over the past year.

“The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) recent crime statistics show that year to date, rape was up 10.9 percent, robbery up 32.4 percent, burglary up 29.1 percent, and grand larceny up 38.5 percent,” the outlet said.

The outlet has covered extensively the crime wave plaguing citizens across President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

Meanwhile, the White House in September tried to downplay Biden’s responsibility when it came to the issue of crime, deeming the problem “complicated,” according to Breitbart News.