Authorities searching for missing Massachusetts mother, Ana Walshe, found a trove of suspicious items at a waste facility on Monday.

Police apparently discovered trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies at the facility near the family’s residence, according to Fox 7.

Journalist JB Biunno reported the evidence will be sent for testing:

#BREAKING: Investigators found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hack saw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at the Peabody transfer station, sources tell the I-Team at @wbz. @WCVB reports the evidence will now be tested. An ominous update in the search for #AnaWalshe. pic.twitter.com/oa8IDicUES — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, authorities are holding the woman’s husband, Brian Walshe, 47, on a $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.

The recent discovery apparently happened at a Peabody trash transfer station approximately 45 miles from the woman’s home in Cohasset, MA.

In regard to the evidence, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said, “Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation.”

Per sources, Brian Walsh allegedly browsed the internet for instructions on how to “dismember and ‘how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.'”

Video footage shows multiple investigators searching through a huge pile of waste at the trash station:

The Fox report continued:

Ana Walshe, 39, a mother of three, was last seen New Year’s Day – but wasn’t reported missing until Jan. 4 when she didn’t show up to her job at real estate development firm Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors disclosed in court Monday at Brian Walshe’s arraignment that they found blood in the basement of the family’s home and a damaged knife.

The man is accused of going to Home Depot on January 2 where he bought a large amount of cleaning supplies.

However, his visit to the store reportedly violated the conditions of his house arrest as he awaits sentencing for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

The art dealer Brian Walshe allegedly scammed told CBS Boston, “He’s a calculated guy … I’ve bought over a thousand Warhols and this is the one and only acquisition that got by me.”

“He was that good … what happened to me is telling of [Walshe’s] masterful ability to coerce people,” he added:

Per the Fox article, the couple’s three young sons are in state custody as the investigation continues.