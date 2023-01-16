A Florida man is accused of committing a string of home burglaries and car thefts while wearing a GPS ankle monitor due to a previous grand theft auto case, according to reports.

Joshua Reed, 19, is allegedly responsible for crimes in at least 14 cases, a South Miami Police Department sergeant told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

One of those cases stems from an incident on January 7 where surveillance video showed Reed and accomplices allegedly breaking into a home while the occupants were sleeping on the 7200 block of Southwest 60th Street in Miami before driving away in a Mercedes Benz.

A crew member was noted to have used a rock and a boulder in an attempt to break and enter through the hurricane-resistant glass door. The crew also tried to break into a Bentley on the property.

During this crime, Reed was wearing a GPS ankle monitor that was issued to him after he posted a bond related to a grand theft auto case in Broward County, WPLG reported. He also has a pending case in Palm Beach County.

The 19-year-old is also accused of stealing another vehicle, also while wearing an ankle monitor, according to NBC 6, citing a police arrest report.

Reed reportedly denied the accusations when he was interviewed by authorities on Thursday.

Reed was arraigned in Miami-Dade court Friday and is facing several charges, including eight counts of burglary, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft, armed grand theft, and criminal mischief.

Authorities are still searching for the other members of Reed’s crew. The suspects are known to wear dark-colored clothing while allegedly breaking into homes and searching for the key fob in order to steal luxury vehicles.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.