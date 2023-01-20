President Joe Biden in 2017 was named in a family business deal email to broker a $25 million Chinese investment into the American energy sector, the Daily Mail revealed Friday.
As Breitbart News reported in 2021, the Biden family was attempting to benefit from a deal that sold American natural gas assets to Chinese energy company CEFC, which was arranged by Hunter and James Biden. CEFC is the same Chinese energy company with which Joe Biden also stood to gain ten percent “held by H for the big guy.”
In an email dated October 27, 2017, Louisiana-based lawyer Robert Fenet emailed the Biden family to set up a meeting with Cherniere, a Texas energy company that had a prior relationship with Joe Biden.
“I have requested him to be available for a call from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden on Monday morning to discuss the purchase of the 5 million tons of gas,” Fenet emailed to James Biden, the president’s younger brother.
The Biden family’s energy deal with CEFC never was completed. The family’s business partner, CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, was arrested in China on bribery charges before the deal could be completed.
If Jianming was not arrested, emails to James Biden show how Fenet would structure the multi-million dollar deal:
“The Ashton Fenet and Sons Construction Company, Inc. will, in a joint venture with a Louisiana company, provide a 25 year natural gas-LNG supply to your group,” he wrote.
‘We can begin supplying LNG in 2018 at the rate of three, four, five, or six million metric tons of LNG on a five year basis. From year five until year twenty-five, we will have the capacity to supply 13 million metric tons per annum of LNG to the Port in China. (To Be Decided)”
“If your client will purchase a twenty-five year stream of LNG, I can build the plant for $12 billion dollars.”
One of the greatest examples that contradict Joe Biden’s claims was when the family’s business partner Tony Bobulinski met with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal with CEFC. “I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski stated.
Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, met with Joe Biden TWICE to discuss a business deal with communist China.
“I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
