President Joe Biden in 2017 was named in a family business deal email to broker a $25 million Chinese investment into the American energy sector, the Daily Mail revealed Friday.

As Breitbart News reported in 2021, the Biden family was attempting to benefit from a deal that sold American natural gas assets to Chinese energy company CEFC, which was arranged by Hunter and James Biden. CEFC is the same Chinese energy company with which Joe Biden also stood to gain ten percent “held by H for the big guy.”

In an email dated October 27, 2017, Louisiana-based lawyer Robert Fenet emailed the Biden family to set up a meeting with Cherniere, a Texas energy company that had a prior relationship with Joe Biden.

“I have requested him to be available for a call from Joe Biden and Hunter Biden on Monday morning to discuss the purchase of the 5 million tons of gas,” Fenet emailed to James Biden, the president’s younger brother.

The Biden family’s energy deal with CEFC never was completed. The family’s business partner, CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, was arrested in China on bribery charges before the deal could be completed.

If Jianming was not arrested, emails to James Biden show how Fenet would structure the multi-million dollar deal: