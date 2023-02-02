A Missouri high school nurse was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with a student, according to reports.

The accused, Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26 — who worked as a nurse at Kennett High School in Dunklin County — is “charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student,” KFVS reported. The child is 15 years old, per the outlet.

A probable cause affidavit indicated that Kennett Police were alerted to the alleged relationship with the student on Monday, the Southeast Missourian reported.

A police interview with the teen reportedly revealed that they allegedly engaged in activity of a sexual nature a dozen times dating back to October, KAIT8 noted:

The victim added several of the encounters happened in Johnson’s office, police said. The affidavit explained the victim did not officially confess to the relationship when questioned by the principal and assistant principal because “he did not want to get Johnson into any trouble”. On Feb. 1, an officer spoke with the victim’s mother, who said the victim told her that they and Johnson spoke about “having a future together” and had hung out with each other.

Breitbart News has reached out to the school’s principal inquiring whether or not Johnson was terminated or if she is facing other disciplinary action but did not immediately receive a response. As of Thursday afternoon, she was still listed on the faculty website as the school’s nurse.

“Johnson was set with a $40,000 bond and is required not to have contact with children under 17,” the Southeast Missourian reported.

Breitbart News has covered other cases of school personnel being accused of engaging in sexual relations with their students.

In Iredell County, North Carolina, a woman who worked as a science teacher, allegedly met with one of her students nine times after facing statutory rape and other charges in a case in which the same student was named as a victim. The accused, Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, was again arrested on a slew of 27 charges and her bail was set at $800,000.

In September, also in North Carolina, Amanda Doll, 37, who had once been nominated for “Teacher of the Year,” was charged with statutory rape involving a student. She resigned from her post as an English teacher at West Johnston high school, and her bail was set at $1,000,000.