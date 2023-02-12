Catalytic converter thieves targeted the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas recently, causing a major setback for its team.

Its catalytic converter disappeared while the vehicle sat overnight in a hotel parking lot, and on Friday the team was unable to get it up and running, the Sacramento Bee reported Sunday.

The iconic @Wienermobile had to make a pit stop on Friday after the catalytic converter on the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels was stolen.

However, it was eventually towed to a Penske Truck Rental where mechanics installed a temporary catalytic converter so it could be on its way.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back on the road after its catalytic converter was stolen earlier this week.

Meanwhile, parts administrator Joseph Rodriguez expressed disbelief that anyone would target the iconic vehicle and the fact it ended up in his care.

“A hot dog truck, no way. Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks and you got to work on this,” he told reporters.

“There’s like gaskets there that you need to reseal the converter, and there’s sensors along that area to regulate the heat and temperature of the system. Those are all gone as well. They tear that apart to get to what they want,” Rodriguez explained of the situation.

He also noted that ordering parts for a permanent solution meant a one or two month wait.

There are currently six Weinermobiles touring the country that plan to stop Sunday in Henderson, Nevada, Tucson, Arizona, and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, per the Bee.

“Thefts of catalytic converters, which contain precious metals, have soared across the United States, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported,” the article said, adding that over 14,433 such instances were reported in 2020.

Breitbart News has covered catalytic converter thefts that happened in various areas of the nation.

During one particular instance in September, thieves stole the parts off several San Francisco Police Department vehicles parked outside the Special Operations Bureau, the outlet reported.

“Catalytic converters are attractive targets for thieves because they contain small amounts of precious metals to filter pollutants from exhaust. However, thefts typically occur on quiet residential streets in the middle of the night — and do not target police,” the article said, noting it is huge problem in the city.