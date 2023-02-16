A man accused of breaking into an industrial park in Telford, England, on Saturday to steal 200,000 chocolates has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-two-year-old Joby Pool allegedly used a metal grinder to break through a gate, then used a stolen semi truck to pull a trailer, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

The trailer was full of Cadbury Creme Eggs along with other chocolates, and their value was estimated to be worth more than £31,000 (31,000 pounds), or $38,000, according to the outlet.

“West Mercia Police has helped save Easter for Crème Egg fans after almost 200,000 of the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford,” the law enforcement agency told followers in a social media post on Monday.

“The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday,” officials said, “Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen,” they continued.

“Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a 32 year old man was arrested on suspicion of theft,” officials explained.

The agency’s followers were quick to comment on the incident, one person writing, “Glad you cracked the case,” while someone else replied, “Must have been a gang of hard boiled crooks to commit such a fowl deed.”

According to prosecutor Owen Beale, the suspect surrendered when he learned the officers were tracking him. He reportedly held his hands up as he walked toward them. They then arrested him and recovered the load.

The suspect is accused of planning the alleged crime, and per the AP, he was previously convicted of handling stolen goods.