Police: Pipe Bomb Found Behind Philadelphia Church

A pipe bomb was found behind a Philadelphia church on Sunday, according to police.

Citing police, FOX 29 reported “an 18-inch pipe bomb” had been discovered around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The outlet noted the bomb as found on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg, behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.

Part of Frankford Ave had to be closed so the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad could investigate, per FOX 29.

Police said the device was made of “PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it,” WTVI noted.

WGAL reported the object was first noticed by a “passerby.”

The outlet noted that the bomb squad managed the remove the device and that no one is known to have been injured.

A Philadelphia Police directive from 2013 outlines the department’s policies with respect to bomb scares, reading in part:

The discovery of explosive materials, precursor explosive chemicals, commercial or military explosives, deteriorating energetic chemicals (e.g. Ether and Picric Acid), suspicious devices or ANY event resulting in an explosion will be processed and investigated by members of the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) in conjunction with the Detective Division of Occurrence … Only Certified Hazardous Device Technicians from the Bomb Disposal Unit shall examine, render safe, and transport any found explosive material. The Bomb Disposal Unit will be the final authority on the method of disposal.

Police haven’t released additional details, per WGAL.

In an unrelated case from November, as Breitbart News noted, a Texas man was convicted of possessing a destructive device after the man’s sister reportedly told police in February of that year that he had been making pipebombs in his home, leading them to completed bombs and materials.

In another unrelated case, a North Carolina man was arrested after police allegedly found a pipebomb in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was reportedly charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug paraphernalia.