Texas Man Found Guilty of Making Pipe Bombs in his Home

A Texas man awaits sentencing after federal jurors found him guilty of making explosive devices in his home.

The case took place this week in Corpus Christi, Texas, where 44-year-old Don Brannan tried to claim he was building fireworks. Instead, jurors found him guilty on the charge of possessing a destructive device.

According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, after two days of testimony, jurors only deliberated for 90 minutes. Sentencing is set for February at which time Brannan faces up to ten years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, the case began on the night of February 23, when officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to Brannan’s home on River Walk Drive for a domestic conflict with his sister. When authorities arrived, Brannan’s sister told officers her brother was in possession of what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

She mentioned the devices were sitting on a shelf inside his closet and his bed. Officers called in a Bomb Squad to identify the devices and remove them from the home.

Bomb Squad members searched the residence Brannan shared with his mother, sister, and young children. In addition to a finished bomb, authorities also found additional materials such as piping, tape, fusing, and fireworks.

Corpus Christi police initially arrested Brannan for domestic violence. After authorities confirmed the device in his room was a homemade explosive, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives charged him with possession of a destructive device.

Court documents do not list a motive for Brannan having made the explosive devices.

