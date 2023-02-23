Brazil: 7 Dead After Man Who Lost at Pool Allegedly Opens Fire

Surveillance video shows seven people being shot and killed Tuesday in Brazil after a man who lost at a game of pool allegedly returned to the pool hall to kill those who made fun of him for losing.

FOX News reported two individuals–the individual who lost the game and another man–entered the pool hall and allegedly killed seven people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The suspected gunmen fled after the shooting, but police identified them as 30-year-old Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira and 27-year-old Ezequias Souza Ribeiro.

The New York Post published an edited video from the surveillance footage:

WARNING: Graphic video

The Daily Mail noted that police shot and killed Ribeiro on Wednesday and that de Oliveira’s attorney says he will be be surrendering soon.

Ribeiro allegedly used a pistol in the attack while de Oliveira allegedly used a shotgun.

