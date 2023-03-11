Chicago Police: Woman Fatally Stabbed on CTA Platform; Suspect Identified

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Saturday as she stood on a Loop CTA platform in Chicago, the news coming as residents suffer rampant crime.

Although law enforcement has identified a suspect in the case, he is still at large following the incident, CWB Chicago reported.

The young woman was on the Adams-Wabash platform when the suspect allegedly stabbed her just before 1:30 a.m.

After walking down the stairs, she collapsed in the street outside a local pub. Community members tended to her until emergency crews arrived to take over.

Crews transported the woman to Stoger Hospital. However, she died as a result of the injuries sustained. She was reportedly stabbed in her neck, torso, and arm.

The CWB Chicago report noted, “She is the first person killed in the Loop this year.”

Video footage shows crime scene tape across the entrance to the elevated Adams-Wabash platform. CBS Chicago reported that “CTA trains kept running in the Loop throughout the night, but bypassed the Wabash and Adams stop.”

The outlet also noted law enforcement is still investigating the incident:

The CWB Chicago report continued:

Surveillance video showed the man following the woman from street level up to the platform, where he attacked her, said an officer who reviewed the footage. The officer described the man as a Hispanic man with very short hair, wearing a shiny puffy coat, a gray sweatshirt underneath, jeans, and black and white gym shoes.

When communicating through their radios, some officers identified a 30-year-old Hispanic man as the suspect, but they have yet to report any arrests in the case.

In January, Breitbart News’s John Nolte said Chicago has been destroyed by “unchallenged Democrat rule,” thanks to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Nolte wrote, “Compared to the first 22 days of 2021, the major crime rate in Democrat-run Chicago is already up 97 percent this year, reports Wirepoints. Compared to those same 22 days last year, crime is up 61 percent.”

Meanwhile, at least 14 individuals were shot, and two of them died, over the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, Breitbart News reported Monday.