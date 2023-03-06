At Least 14 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 14 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first shooting fatality was a 37-year-old man shot inside a home in the “7500 block of North Damen Avenue” at 8:51 p.m. Friday.

Police were called and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second shooting fatality occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, when 28-year-old Jamel Fields was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle. He was in “the 1000 block of West 59th Street” when shot.

Fields was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted an alleged home intruder was shot by a Chicago resident Sunday morning about 1:20 a.m.

The resident awoke to the sound of his dog barking, went to investigate, and found the suspect in the basement. The suspect allegedly walked toward the resident, at which point the resident shot him.

The Sun-Times observed 92 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through March 5, 2023.

