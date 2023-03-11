A paramedic in North Carolina accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in an ambulance during a medical emergency was released on bail 37 minutes after being arrested, prompting frustration for the police chief.

A press release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department indicated Akingbiwaju Joseph Opadele, 31, was arrested and charged with felony Sexual Contact Under Pretext of Medical Treatment on Tuesday.

Charlotte Police say a 17-year-old female was taken to Atrium Health Main after experiencing a “medical episode” on January 17. The 17–year-old allegedly told hospital staff that she had been sexually assaulted by Opadele in the ambulence on the way to the hospital.

Witness testimony and the results of a sexual assault kit led to the warrant for Opadele’s arrest on March 7.

However, the police chief, Johnny Jennings, expressed frustration with the bail system in Mecklenburg County after Opadele was released from jail on a $15,000 unsecured bond just 37 minutes after his arrest, writing on Twitter:

37 minutes. That is how long it took for a Fort Mill Paramedic to be released from jail after being arrested by CMPD and charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old patient. He was released on a $15k unsecured bond. What message are we sending to the most vulnerable … in our society? I look forward to continued work on the Pretrial Integrity Act to bring greater accountability to pretrial release conditions.

WCNC reported Jennings is working with legislators to develop the “Pretrial Integrity Act,” which would “change how bonds are granted to prevent suspects from getting out so quickly.”

Tim McMichael, chief of Fort Mill EMS, indicated the agency will conduct its own investigation in the incident, per WCNC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the case is “active and ongoing” and have asked the public to contact crime stoppers at 704-334-1600 with information of relevance to this or any possibly related case.